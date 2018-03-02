Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Carl Norquist, Producer
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) -

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence will be arriving in Council Bluffs to promote the new tax law. 

That same day, Pence will be headlining a fundraiser for Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. 

He also will be appearing at a fundraiser for Nebraska District 2 Representative Don Bacon, the date for that fundraiser has not been announced. 

"Tax Cuts to Put America First!" will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center. 

Anyone interested in attending can register here

