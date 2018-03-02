Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Iowa

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence will be arriving in Council Bluffs to promote the new tax law.

That same day, Pence will be headlining a fundraiser for Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

He also will be appearing at a fundraiser for Nebraska District 2 Representative Don Bacon, the date for that fundraiser has not been announced.

"Tax Cuts to Put America First!" will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center.

Anyone interested in attending can register here.