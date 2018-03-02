Judge rules to allow involuntary administration of medication to Surber

One of the men charged in the death and dismemberment of a northeast, Nebraska man, in 2016, will have medications administered to him involuntarily to allow him to be competent to stand trial.

Andres Surber has pleaded Not Guilty to First-Degree murder in the November 2016 death of 41-year old Kraig Kubik.

A state psychiatrist, earlier in 2017, found Surber could not stand trial in his current mental state.

In August of last year, the prosecution filed a motion requesting the Lincoln Regional Center to involuntarily administer anti-psychotic medication to Surber after he refused some medication.

Dakota County Judge Paul Vaughn ruled the forced medication wasn't appropriate, but that Surber must fully cooperate with treatment.

But in a report filed on filed on February 1, Dr. Farid Karimi says shortly after the hearing last year, Surber stopped taking his medication for long periods of time.

Today Vaughn ruled doctors at Lincoln Regional Center will be allowed to administer the drugs.