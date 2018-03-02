Even warmer weather for the weekend

More warming moved into Siouxland today with widespread 40s across the region.

The warming trend continues this weekend with a lot of us getting into the 50s both on Saturday and Sunday.

We will see more clouds move in for Saturday compared to what we saw on Friday.

And Sunday is looking like it could be a pretty cloudy day as a little drizzle may even start to develop the later into the day we get.

A steady wind out of the southeast will blow at 15 to 25 miles per hour both days.

Monday will be the day of transition as colder air will begin to move in as our wind will switch to the northwest as the day goes along and become gusty.

Precipitation is looking like it will be mostly rain on Monday at this point with some snow moving in on Monday night with a chance of light snow continuing on Tuesday with still a lot of wind.

That system will then be moving off to the east leaving us with drier conditions on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s.

We'll start to warm back up into the end of the workweek with highs by Friday getting back into the 40s.