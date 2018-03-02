Sioux City Community Schools personnel outline policies and procedures for crisis events

Schools nationwide are reviewing their policies and procedures in the aftermath of numerous mass shootings nationwide.



And Sioux City Community Schools are making sure they are prepared too.



"Any time any of the high schools get a threat or receive something concerning we automatically start into our policies and procedures for how to handle and react to threats." said Ryan Dumkrieger, North High School Principal.



The first step is to assess the credibility of the threat.



Sioux City Public Schools Director of Communications Mandie Mayo says important considerations include assessing who made the threat, determining if the person making the threat has intent to carry it out, and identifying if that person has the ability to carry out the threat.



The school resource officer, who is in the building throughout the school day, also helps in the process.



A threat that is determined not credible, will be dealt with by the school district.



A more credible threat however gets a higher response.



"If it's a matter that's going to be in collaboration with the Sioux City Police Department, then we will collaborate. In times such as the incident that happened in Florida, that would be a time that you would hand it over to the Sioux City Police Department to be handled." said Dumkrieger.



Communication also varies, depending on the threat level.



"The last thing we want to do is cause undue concern. So if we can assess that the threat is noncredible immediately - if there is no risk posed to our students - and we do not have to change the flow of the school day in any way, most of the time we will handle that and then move on." said Mayo.



During more serious threats, the district says a priority will be placed on safety first, with communication done when information is timely and accurate.



Though each event is unique, the district says having a plan in place and preparing for these events is extremely important.



"The key is that each one is handled consistently and that it is handled. And that every threat is taken as if it were serious and that's before or after a major national event happens."



That's why they say they have reviewed their policies and continue to review training to be ready for any situation that may come.



Mayo says communication in crisis events can be made through a variety of methods depending on the time of day and situation.



She says parents may be notified by texts or phone messages.



Posts may be made on social media, and on the district web site, as well.



North High School also uses the "Positive Behavior Intervention Support" program to help development in both academics and behavior.



The concept is designed to help students through a multi-tiered effort.



The lowest tier involves everyone, including assemblies and cards written to families.



Tier two provides additional help to students with homework, and meetings with staff members to monitor progress.



The highest tier is the most individual; focused for students who may be in danger of not graduating.



"One of the tough things in our climate right now just in society is - it's easy to do all the negative. So we really have to focus on building that empathetic student, to build that adult-student relationship. And through our PBIS that's our goal is to make sure this school's filled with great relationships." said Dumkrieger.



The school has been recognized by the Iowa Department of Education the last four years for the program.