Potholes appearing with snow melt

The weather has really warmed up over the past few days.



That means lots of melting snow...and potholes.



Cities all across Siouxland deal with the trouble spots every year around this time.



South Sioux City's Public Works Department says it has its own mix prepared to fill the potholes.



However, they try to take a proactive and preventative approach to potholes.



"During the regular construction season areas that have chronic potholes, we'll completely redo those panels. So we try to address them during the summer season." said Bob Livermore, South Sioux City Public Works Director.



However, they say they also realize that potholes are inevitable.



If you see a pothole, you can report it on the city's website or call the city hall.



They say they will try to address them as soon as they can.