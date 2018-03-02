Strong winds and flooding found on Outer Banks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Strong winds and flooding found on Outer Banks

Posted:
Outer Banks Flooding Outer Banks Flooding
(NBC) -

A powerful Nor'easter that strengthened off the northeast coast brought gusty winds, big surf and minor flooding to the Outer Banks.

A high wind watch is in effect for Hyde, Dare, and Carteret counties from Friday into Saturday. 

Winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. 

A coastal flood watch is in effect for the Outer Banks Dare County from Friday night through Sunday morning. 

Strong westerly winds will bring a flood risk to the sound side of the Outer Banks from Friday through Sunday morning. 

Water levels of 2 to 3 feet above ground level are likely. 

Flooding will be likely along highway 12 at times, especially around high tide.

High tide will be centered around 8 am and 8 pm Friday and Saturday.

Dangerous large surf, strong rip currents and minor beach erosion will also be likely from Friday through much of the weekend. 

