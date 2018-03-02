Newell-Fonda moves into 1A title game; North Union falls in triple OT

Newell-Fonda is back in the Class 1A state championship game for the seventh time after a 61-49 win over previously unbeaten Central Decatur in the state semifinals on Friday.

Olivia Larsen had 23 points as the Mustangs improved to 26-0. Emma Stewart scored 12 for the Mustangs and Megan Morenz had 11.

"It's so honoring," said Larsen, a . "All our hard work is finally paying off. A- all the off-season, all the open gyms, all the weights and drills we do. Everything has come down to this, and now we just get to go take it."

"Right now I'm just soaking in a win against a very good team," said head coach Dick Jungers. "It hasn't really sunk in yet that we're in the championship game, but I'm sure it'll settle in here shortly. We're going to go out and give it our best effort."

Newell-Fonda will take a 26-0 record against two-time defending champion Springville in the title game at 7:00 o'clock Saturday. The Mustangs beat Springville for the 2015 title and Springville has gone undefeated since then, winning the title in 2016 and 2017.

**********

North Union lost in triple overtime in the Class 2A semifinals, 62-53, to Cascade.

Samantha Hagedorn, Hallie Reese and Chloe Lofstrom each scored 13 points to lead North Union. Lofstrom also grabbed 13 rebounds.

"I thought maybe we ran out of gas a little bit," said North Union head coach Merle Tigges. "We had to really dig deep, you know. We tied it up again going into that third overtime in the last second. We just couldn't get enough shots to fall today."

North Union finishes 22-3. Cascade is 24-3 and will try for its first state title against No. 8 Grundy Center at 5:00 pm Saturday.