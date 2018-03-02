South Sioux back in title game; Stanton falls in C2

South Sioux City will get to defend their Class B title after a 55-50 win over Beatrice in the Class B semifinals at the Nebraska girl state basketball tournament on Friday. The Lady Cardinals had beaten Beatrice by 28 and 16 points during the regular season.

South Sioux led 24-17 at the half but Beatrice got within four points in the fourth quarter before the Lady Cardinals sealed the win. Marybeth Rasmussen led the South Sioux attack with 16 points. McKenna Sims and Tiffany Tinker each added 11.

"I like that, you can tell our girls have been here before and they knew how to put that game away," said South Sioux City head coach Molly Hornbeck. "It seemed like we were a little bit more experienced and as a coach that made me feel a little bit better."

"I think it was very much needed, our free throws and the and-one and it kind of separated us and gave us way more confidence than what we had already coming into it," said South Sioux City sophomore Tiffany Tinker.

The fifth-seeded Lady Cardinals (23-4) will play at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class B Championship against third-seeded Elkhorn (25-3) on Saturday at 1 o'clock. Elkhorn beat Elkhorn South, 51-40, in Friday's other semifinal.

**********

Stanton lost to Superior in the Class C2 semifinals. The Mustangs had a seven point lead in the second half but Teghan Sullivan hit a three-pointer with :10 seconds left to provide the winning margin.

Superior sophomore Kalynn Meyer, a Nebraska volleyball commit, scored 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked six shots.

Stanton will play top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia in the third place game on Saturday at 9:00 am at Lincoln East High School. Superior will face Ravenna in the C2 title game at 4:30 Saturday.