"Mornings at the Museum" seeks to inspire conversation and discu - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Mornings at the Museum" seeks to inspire conversation and discussion on Sioux City's past

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A new discussion series at the Sioux City Public Museum seeks to help nostalgic Siouxlanders connect with Sioux City's past. 

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the museum will host a series called "Mornings at the Museum."

Guests are invited to share informal conversation over a cup of coffee.  "Coffee and Donut Shops" will be the theme of the first conversation.

You can bring photographs or memorabilia related to the topic. 

This first conversation, Coffee and Donut Shops, will begin on Wednesday at 9:15 am and run until 10:00 am. 

The gatherings are free, and open to the public.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.