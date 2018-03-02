"Mornings at the Museum" seeks to inspire conversation and discussion on Sioux City's past

A new discussion series at the Sioux City Public Museum seeks to help nostalgic Siouxlanders connect with Sioux City's past.

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the museum will host a series called "Mornings at the Museum."

Guests are invited to share informal conversation over a cup of coffee. "Coffee and Donut Shops" will be the theme of the first conversation.

You can bring photographs or memorabilia related to the topic.

This first conversation, Coffee and Donut Shops, will begin on Wednesday at 9:15 am and run until 10:00 am.

The gatherings are free, and open to the public.

