Sioux City recognized for overall health

The city was awarded the inaugural 2018 Healthy Community Award during the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative Awards, along with a $5,000 check.

Sioux City has been at the forefront of health over the last few years, by expanding on a number of projects and policies, like smoke-free housing units and school-based gardening.

"Our whole intent on doing this is sustainability. It's not something that we just want to see happen for a year. We recognize it takes a long-term approach to improving our health and wellness. " says Kevin Grieme of Siouxland District Health.

A full list of Sioux City's achievements in health can be found on sioux-city.org.