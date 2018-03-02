Sioux City Police Department gives the gift of reading through n - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police Department gives the gift of reading through new books

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department wants to prepare students for school with a very special gift.

Through a grant provided by the Siouxland Human Investment Partnership, the department bought 500 books in English, and 150 in Spanish, for their "Little Free Library" at the station. While performing their duties, officers will hand out books to families who don't have age-appropriate books for their children. 

"The goals of the program are to one, provide the much-needed children's books. Goal two is to foster a  positive relationship with the police department. Goal three hopefully, we do our little part to prepare kids to do better in school, said "Lt. Brad Bollinger, Sioux City Police Department.

Parents, and caregivers, who do not have contact with the police, but would like to get the books, can go to the police station where books will be kept in the "Little Free Library," in the front lobby.

