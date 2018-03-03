South Sioux girls fall short in Class B state title game

South Sioux City was back in the Nebraska girls state basketball title game. The Lady Cardinals hoped to defend their Class B Championship from last season. But it wasn't an easy task.



South Sioux won two tight matchups against Platteview and Beatrice for another title shot against third-seeded Elkhorn. South Sioux was looking for its 13th Class B championship.



In the second quarter, Lady Cardinals were leading Elkhorn by one. McKenna Sims blew past two defenders and hit a floater in the lane for two. Sims led South Sioux with 19 points.



Marybeth Rasmussen wasn't too shabby either. She nailed a three-ball just before the buzzer to end the first half. The Lady Cardinals took a seven-point lead into the locker rooom.



The Antlers came out swinging in the third, but Rasmussen had the answer, with another three from the top of the key. Rasmussen had three deep balls in the game.

But the Lady Cardinals ran into foul trouble in the 3rd, and the Antlers jumped on them. Payton Jakopovic hit a three, as Elkhorn went on a 10-2 run in the quarter.



South Sioux lost its steam in the final eight. Sims scored at the rim, but the heroics came too late. The Lady Cardinals' title defense doesn't hold, falling to Elkhorn 67-60.



"They truly gave everything they had and that was one of the best efforts I've seen on our side of the basketball, and, like I told them, we have nothing to hang our heads about," said South Sioux City head coach Molly Hornbeck. "We like to take some chances and be aggressive and play uptempo and the down side of that is sometimes you end up getting into foul trouble and that's kind of what happened to us today."

"I knew I had to go out so they could save me for the fourth quarter, but I had to do what I had to do because they can't take the call back," said South Sioux City junior McKenna Sims. "We have worked very hard and we know that we can come back next year and we can get it if we just keep working hard."



Brooke Carlson was 9-for-9 with 27 points to lead Elkhorn. The Lady Cardinals finish with a 23-5 record this season.



SSC has 12 titles in Class B, but haven't won consecutive ones since the 2005 season.