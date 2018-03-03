Sioux Center girls lose 3A title game for second-straight season - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux Center girls lose 3A title game for second-straight season

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sioux Center was in the Class 3A state championship game for the second-straight season. The Warriors lost last year's title game to Pocahontas Area by 23 points. 
    
Standing in the Warriors way this year was No. 1 Crestwood, the last undefeated team in Class 3A.

Sioux Center was hoping last year's experience would lead to a title, and the Warriors struck first. Leading scorer Lexi Toering got a two from close range. Sioux Center was up 2-0 for their only lead of the game.
    
After an 8-0 Crestwood run, Jordyn Van Maanen nailed a 3-pointer. But the Warriors were still down double digits.
    
Crestwood's Brynn Bodermann came in averaging six points per game, but Bodermann had four three's and 16 points in the first half. The Warriors were down 20-8 after one.
    
Sioux Center cut the lead to 11. Toering scored the hoop and the hack to keep the Warriors within striking distance.
    
But 6-foot-2 Cadet sophomore Sharon Goodman had 14 in the first half. Sioux Center trailed 42-27 at the break.

The Warriors couldn't make up the deficit and Sioux Center is second for the second year in a row, falling to No. 1 Crestwood, 73-47.

"It didn't end like we wanted it to be," said Toering. "We can't change anything now but I'm so proud of my entire team. I'm so thankful for Warrior nation."

"Whether it's softball, volleyball, basketball, track, they're just an awesome set of girls that actually, just an individuals, caring about everybody," said head coach Doug Winterfeld.

"Win or lose these games, that doesn't really matter to me," said Toering. "What matters is the people that are around me and I couldn't be more thankful."

Shooting tells the story. Sioux Center made 32 percent of their shots from the field and Crestwood made 52 percent. The Warriors finish 24-3.

