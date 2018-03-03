61st Annual Siouxland Home Show seeing great turnout

Whether you are building your first home, or are looking to renovate your current one- the 61st Annual Home Show is the place to go.

Things got underway on Thursday- and have been busy ever since.

The Home Show coordinator, said that the turnout this year, is better than years past.

"Our numbers are up this year," said Terri Schelm, Siouxland Home Show Coordinator. "We'd like to believe that's because we have 25 new exhibits. We also believe the weather has had a great help with the turnout."

A visit to the home show is fun for those of all ages-

Admission for the Home Show is only $6 for adults, and kids 12 & under are FREE.

"Come out, there's something for everybody to see," adds Schelm. "We've seen families, and the kids are having a good time."

The home show goes on until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Doors open Sunday at 11:00 a.m., and close at 4:00 p.m.

