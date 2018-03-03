Staying mild Sunday with wintry changes on the horizon

A warm front made its way across most of Siouxland bringing a beautiful day for almost everyone in Siouxland with 50s and even some 60s for highs.



The exception was near the lakes and they still had a pretty nice day even though they were much cooler than the rest of us.



Mild conditions hold through the night with the warm front parked over us.



Moisture will be on the increase leading to more clouds later on and Sunday looks to be mostly overcast.



There may even be some drizzle by the afternoon hours.



We'll stay breezy and highs will reach the 50s once again in spite of the cloudier skies.



Changes really begin Sunday evening though as the cold front starts to push into our area.



There is a small chance we see some thunderstorms with a few of those even capable of becoming strong to severe especially across our Nebraska counties.



The main threat will be for quarter-sized hail.



The rain looks to continue Sunday night into early Monday with some of our western counties seeing a change to snow possible by the morning hours.



We may see some dry hours Monday before snow returns to the picture later Monday afternoon into the overnight.



Amounts at this point aren't looking major but it will be very windy creating blowing snow especially in our far western counties Monday night into the Tuesday morning commute.



Light snow looks to linger Tuesday before the system pulls away in the afternoon and leaves us with quiet conditions for the rest of the week.