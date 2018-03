USD men and women into Summit League semis

Michelle Wie drained a lengthy putt from off the green on the final hole to win the Women's World Championship by a single-stroke on Sunday.

Marvin Bagley III had 18 of his 21 points in the second half along with 15 rebounds, and No. 5 Duke pulled away to beat No. 9 North Carolina 74-64.

(AP Photo/Ben McKeown). Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks over North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Alex Ovechkin moved closer to 600 career goals and the Washington Capitals put on an offensive showcase in beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 outdoors at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Caps light up Leafs, lights go out for outdoor game at Navy

One-handed prospect Shaquem Griffin does 20 reps on the bench press using an prosthetic left arm.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, South Squad outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin, of Central Florida, gestures during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala,. Griffin was 4 y...

Eric Gordon scored 29 points off the bench, James Harden had 26 points and 10 assists, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Boston Celtics 123-120 to extend their winning streak to a season-high 15 games.

(AP Photo/George Bridges). Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives by Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, of Germany, and Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) dive for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournam...

Mo Wagner scored 14 of his 15 points after a dreadful first half and fifth-seeded Michigan moved within a game of its second straight Big Ten Tournament title with a 75-64 victory over top-seeded Michigan State in... More >>