Newell-Fonda settles for runner-up finish in Class 1A

Newell-Fonda took a 26-0 record into its seventh state title game in the five-player era.

The undefeated Mustangs were facing two-time defending state champion Springville in the Class 1A final. The last time the Orioles lost in the state title game, it was to Newell-Fonda, back in 2015.

The Mustangs were hoping history would repeat itself tonight in its pursuit of a perfect season.



It was a close first quarter. Newell-Fonda's Camryn Wilken came off the bench and drilled a three. But the Mustangs were down two after one quarter.

The 'Stangs kept playing catchup. Megan Morenz had a strong drive to cut into the Orioles advantage. The sophomore led Newell-Fonda with 12 points.



After falling behind by 10 in the second, Newell-Fonda cut the lead in half. Freshman Ella Larsen drove for the bucket, but Springville was up 25-20 at the break.



The Oriole lead grew to nine after three quarters. Rylee Menster scored the two inside. Newell-Fonda was in a nine-point hole.



Springville got a game-high 25 points from Mikayla Nachazel. The senior center stepped out for the three. Springville won their third straight title, 60-49. Newell-Fonda is the runner up for the sixth time.

"You've got to give them a lot of props," said Larsen. "Three times in a row, that's pretty great. I thought we went out and played our hardest, but things didn't go our way. Take what you can. I wouldn't want to be in any other spot right now."

"They are very good, and we gave it our best shot," said head coach Dick Jungers. "A few more shots fall for us, and things may have turned out differently. But at the end of the day, the scoreboard was not in our favor."

Newell-Fonda finishes 26-1.