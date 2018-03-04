Sioux City mayor supports medical marijuana dispensary

Sioux City's mayor supports a company's plan to open a dispensary, which would fill prescriptions for a medical extract of the marijuana plant.

The company, MedPharm Iowa, wants to open a dispensary in Sioux City, and has asked the city to supply a letter to the Iowa Department of Public Health in support of the project.

MedPharm has been licensed to manufacture medical cannabis in Iowa since December.

Right now, the company is in the process of applying for dispensary licenses in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been granted the authority to issue licenses for five locations across the state.

The applicants have to identify where they want to locate them, and supply proof that the city supports a dispensary in the community.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has authored a letter to the director of Iowa's Department of Public Health, in which he supports MedPharm's application for a license to open a dispensary in Sioux City.

The city council will talk about that at Monday night's meeting.