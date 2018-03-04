Awesome Biker Nights resolution expected at city council meeting

The long feud over the future of Awesome Biker Nights on Historic 4th St., seems to have found a resolution.

Over the last several months, business owners have voiced concern about the location, saying both the street closure and beer tents hurts business.

Mayor Bob Scott's motion to accept the closures, only if ABN did not get a liquor license.

Plus, the participating restaurant and bars pay $1,500.

This failed on a 2-2 vote on February 27.

Monday's agenda shows the new proposal from ABN will see a reduction for participating restaurants and bars to $1000.

ABN is also promoting on their website they will be on Historic 4th St.