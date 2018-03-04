Spring weather could cause Cone Park seasonal closure

Spring-like temperatures could cause one of Sioux City's newest attractions to close for the season.

Cone Park Sioux City posted a message on its Facebook page that says, "due to the warmer temperatures, this could be the last week that Cone Park is open."

Cone Park officially opened back in December 2017 after three years of planning and development.

The park includes a snow-covered tubing hill and ice skating rink.

The park's Facebook page says today is the last day they'll accept reservations.

City officials are meeting right now to decide when to close the park for the spring and summer.