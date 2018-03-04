USD men, women dominant in opening round of Summit tournament

The Summit League Tournament is underway up in Sioux Falls, and South Dakota made a statement on day one. The Coyote men and women both won handily, including history by the USD ladies.

The top-seeded Coyotes drilled Fort Wayne on Saturday, 83-32, behind 27 points from Norfolk graduate Jaycee Bradley.



USD's 51-point win was the largest margin of victory in Summit League Tournament history.



But the 'Yotes are just trying to keep their heads down.

"With the little amount of time now that we're having to prepare, there isn't enough time to look ahead too far," said freshman guard Chloe Lamb.

"We're not concerned about that at this point in time. Our kids just have to keep improving right now. I know that's another old coach cliche thing, but we'll just stay boring. It's okay with us."

USD will face Oral Roberts in the semifinals, Monday at noon.