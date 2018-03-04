Metros win MHSHL championship

Reese McDonald scored twice and had an assist, Chase Lewison added a goal and two assists and the Metros beat Mason City 4-2 on Sunday, winning the Midwest High School Hockey League championship.

Taylor Frerichs scored the game's opening goal less than seven minutes into the game, before McDonald scored his first goal of the game seven minutes later.

The Metros made it a 3-0 lead a minute into the second period, when Lewison lit the lamp. McDonald assisted Lewison's goal.

But Mason City scored two unanswered goals to cut into the Metro lead. Zach Jimenez scored a power play goal in the second, and Will Cooney opened the third period with a goal that made it a 3-2 game.

But McDonald's second goal, less than four minutes into the third period, was the insurance Sioux City needed to lock up the MHSHL title.

Connor Sand had two assists for Sioux City.

The victory was Sioux City's first of the tournament that came in regulation. The Metros beat Waterloo 2-1 and Des Moines 1-0, both in overtime, to get to the MHSHL championship game.

Sioux City's win give the Metros its first league title since the 2002-03 season. The Metros finish a dominant season with a 28-2-1 record.