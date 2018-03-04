Muskies win chippy game in shootout

Matt Jurusik had 31 saves, and Sampo Ranta was the hero as the Musketeers beat Tri-City in a shootout on Sunday, 3-2.

Micah Miller started the scoring for Sioux City, with a turnaround shot that found the back of the net midway through the first period. That was the end of the scoring until the third period, as goaltenders took over.

Jurusik had a strong day, but a bad two minutes in the third period. Within the first two minutes of the frame, Tri-City scored twice, once by Tyler Madden and once by former Musketeer Connor McMenamin.

Meanwhile, Connor Hopkins was also a stalwart for the Storm, saving 26 of 28 shots. Bauer Neudecker finally broke through Hopkins' wall, scoring nine minutes into the third.

Both goalies held firm through the end of regulation, and through an overtime period.Hopkins allowed just one goal in a shootout, to Sioux City's Sampo Ranta. But Ranta's goal held as the game-winner, as Jurusik was spotless in the shootout.

It was a chippy game, with a combined 79 penalty minutes between the two teams. Martin Pospisil racked up 29 penalty minutes on five combined penalties. Dorian Dawson committed three penalties, serving 25 penalty minutes.

Sioux City (21-19-6) is back at home on Friday to host Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m.