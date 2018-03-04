Strong storm system to bring accumulating snow, very windy conditions

Temperatures were well above average again in Siouxland but Sunday has been the calm before the storm.



A strong storm system will take our weather downhill over the next 48 hours.



By the late evening hours rain will start to push into the area with some thunderstorms possible as well.



These don't look to be severe but could have some small hail with them.



Rain will continue to spread overnight.



By the early morning a change to snow will start to take place out west with strong winds gusting to 55 mph out west.



The change to snow will continue east across the area through the morning hours.



By the late morning and early afternoon a break in the precipitation will take place before the snow returns Monday evening into our Tuesday afternoon.



Whiteout conditions will be possible out west with the strong winds and falling snow.



This is also the time period where our eastern counties will see more snow.



Overall totals will be highest out west with 4-6 inches falling and locally higher amounts possible.



Central areas look to pick up 2-4 inches with 1-2 to the south and east.



Still, the strong winds will create very hazardous driving conditions and possible power issues especially west.



After Tuesday the forecast is pretty quiet with highs near average.