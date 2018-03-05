TRACKING: Potent winter storm

*Blizzard Warning for Knox, Cedar, Clay (SD) and Yankton counties from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon*

*Winter Weather Advisory for central Siouxland from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon*

After a Spring-Like weekend in Siouxland, big changes are occurring as we kick-start the workweek. A potent storm system is moving through the Plains and this will bring moderate to heavy rainfall and potentially some rumbles of thunder this morning. Winds will quickly be switching around to the NW early today though allowing for colder air to filter in changing that rain over to snow. Not much accumulation will be seen today with about 1-3" across the viewing area. We'll likely see a lull in the precip. through the midday into the early afternoon before more moisture begins to circulate back in by late in the day. This second wave looks to fall primarily as snow. Winds will be extremely gusty due to the very tight pressure difference with sustained winds at 20-30 mph with gusts near 50.

Even higher winds will be sustained in the Blizzard Warned counties with winds possibly at 35-45 mph. More accumulating snow will fall on Tuesday as this low-pressure center continues to spin over the region. Totals look to top out near a half a foot across far Western Siouxland with 2-4 across the heart of the viewing area (including Sioux City) with 1-2" throughout our SE neighborhoods. Snow looks to wind down late in the day on Tuesday with colder air beginning to work in. Wednesday will be the coldest of the next 7-days with highs only in the 20s and 30s. We then start to moderate back into the 40s through the latter half of the workweek with more pleasant conditions on the docket. Our next chance of precip. arrives with another cold front this Saturday with a shot at more wintry mixed precipitation. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest on both of these systems.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

