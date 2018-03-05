Nebraska lawmakers seek tax plan amid farm group pressure - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska lawmakers seek tax plan amid farm group pressure

Posted:
LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

With their session more than halfway over, Nebraska lawmakers are still struggling to find a tax plan that could prevent farm groups from pursuing a statewide property tax ballot measure in the November general election.

Lawmakers have designated at least five property tax proposals as "priorities" this year, including one backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts that would also lower

Nebraska's top income tax rates. But senators remain divided over which plan to support in a tight budget year.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, chairman of the Revenue Committee, says he should have a better idea next week of whether lawmakers have a realistic path forward on tax legislation.

Lawmakers have long debated proposals to reduce property taxes, but are now under more pressure because farm groups are pursuing a property tax petition drive that calls for refundable income tax credits.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.