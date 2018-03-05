Dakota Access developer links Earth First to rogue protests

The company that built the Dakota Access oil pipeline says an environmental entity it's trying to sue for opposing the project was organized enough to fund a rogue group of protesters

The company that built the Dakota Access oil pipeline says an environmental entity it's trying to sue for opposing the project was organized enough to fund a rogue group of protesters. Energy Transfer Partners attorneys claim Earth First provided $500,000 to what became the Red Warrior Camp, a protest group that advocated aggressive tactics.

ETP's allegations come in a dispute over whether Earth First is an actual group that can be sued, or an unstructured movement such as Black Lives Matter that can't be.

ETP last August sued Earth First, Greenpeace and BankTrack for up to $1 billion, alleging they worked to undermine the $3.8 billion pipeline.

Calls to a cellphone for a camp spokesman didn't go through. The Red Warrior Society didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.