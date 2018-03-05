Winners from Sunday's 90th Academy Awards

Frances McDormand won her second Best Actress Oscar. Alongside her win for "Fargo" in 1997, she now has one for playing a grieving mother seeking justice in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri."

Allison Janney collected Best Supporting Actress for playing real life figure skater Tonya Harding's mother in "I Tonya."

Honors for best animated short went to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who's credited as producer on "Dear Basketball," based on a poem about his retirement from the sport.

Guillermo del Toro earned best director for "The Shape of Water."

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are in the books and based on how Hollywood's award season played out prior to Sunday night there were few surprises.

Best Supporting Actor went to Sam Rockwell, for playing a dimwitted, racist small town deputy in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri."

Allison Janney collected Best Supporting Actress for playing real life figure skater Tonya Harding's mother in "I Tonya."

Honors for best animated short went to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who's credited as producer on "Dear Basketball," based on a poem about his retirement from the sport.

The Oscar for original screenplay went to Jordan Peele for the box office horror hit, "Get Out."

Guillermo del Toro earned best director for "The Shape of Water."

Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour."

Frances McDormand won her second Best Actress Oscar. Alongside her win for "Fargo" in 1997, she now has one for playing a grieving mother seeking justice in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri."

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty returned to announce the Best Picture winner after last year's envelope mix up. This time, no surprises "The Shape of Water" took the top prize.



The film came in with the most nominations overall, 13 and came away with four.