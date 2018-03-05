Bill Northey to be sworn in to new USDA post Tuesday in Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bill Northey to be sworn in to new USDA post Tuesday in Iowa

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey will be sworn in to his new position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Tuesday night in Des Moines.

U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue will travel to Iowa to do the honors at the Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner.  Perdue will also deliver remarks at the event.
President Donald Trump appointed Northey as the new Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination Feb. 27.

The position was created by the 2014 Farm Bill. In his new job Northey will oversee the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Risk Management Agency.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed Mike Naig, Iowa's Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, to fill out the remainder of Northey's term, which runs through January.

