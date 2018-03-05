Only 24 percent of workers are aware of changes in their paycheck

Only about a quarter of employees attribute the bump in their paycheck to the new tax law.

Less than one in four U.S. workers say they are aware of changes in their pay check due to the recent federal tax cuts, according to a new study by Bankrate.com.

New tax law revisions allow for employers to withhold less money from their employees' pay checks. Most often resulting in higher take home pay for workers, but only 24-percent are aware of the changes.

Out of the workers who have noticed a change in their take-home pay, baby boomers and Gen Xers are most likely to state that it is due to the new federal tax law.

Less than half of millennials stated this reason.