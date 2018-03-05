Centsable Health: Slow cooker stuff peppers

Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

Makes 8 servings

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

4 bell peppers

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. seasoned salt, divided

2 cups brown rice

1/4 cup bread crumbs

1 egg

1 can crushed tomatoes

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Directions

Cut tops off bell peppers and remove all seeds and membranes.

Mix together ground beef, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, 1 Tbsp seasoned salt, rice, breadcrumbs and egg, and stuff into hollow peppers

Mix crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, remaining seasoning salt and cayenne together.

Add half of the sauce to the bottom of the crockpot.

Add peppers and cover with remaining sauce.

Cook on high in crockpot for 4 hours, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F.

Nutrition information per serving (1/2 pepper): 230 calories; 2.5 g fat; 0 g saturated fat; 55 mg cholesterol; 470 mg sodium; 30 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 23 g protein