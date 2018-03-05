Heavy snow fall creates dangerous conditions in Fargo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heavy snow fall creates dangerous conditions in Fargo

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Heavy snowfall has created dangerous conditions in Fargo, North Dakota, causing businesses, schools, and universities to shut down.

Cars were seen sliding off the road Monday morning as a winter storm created dangerous road conditions in North Dakota.

The Red River Valley is being hit with heavy, wet snow that road crews are having a hard time keeping up with.

Many roads, especially side streets, are jammed with several inches of snow, making it difficult for vehicles to get through.

Public schools in the Fargo area are closed today and classes have been canceled at nearby universities.

Many businesses have shut down and a number of flights at Hector Airport have also been canceled or delayed.

