The Siouxland Garden Show announces new location

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Siouxland Garden Show Committee and The Iowa State Extension Office Announced the new location and date for the Siouxland Garden Show.

"This year's show will take place Friday, April 6th and 7th at The Hilton Garden Inn, conveniently located right off of I-29 with newly remodeled speaker rooms.." said Molly Hewitt, Iowa State Extension Office

The Siouxland Garden Show is expected to attract nearly 3,000 people to the two-day event.

There will be 24 educational presentations at this years garden show. 

Admission to the show is only Five Dollars, kids 12 and under are free.

