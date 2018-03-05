Iowa State Extension Office unveils their very own Smoothie Bike - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Iowa State Extension Office has received a special bike.

It's called a smoothie bike.

When you pedal the bike, it powers a small blender which can be used to make smoothies.

The ISU Extension office was able to receive the smoothie bike through a MHRD Grant.

"Thank you to MHRD for allowing us to have a grant here and expanding our fun for the kids, and every event we can take it to, it's a lot of fun," said Laura Johnson, Youth Worker.

The bike has been used at Morningside Elementary for parent-teacher conferences and will be making appearances at the Garden Show, Farmers Market, and local summer camps.

