Study finds link between cholesterol and dementia - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Study finds link between cholesterol and dementia

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Elderly adults with high cholesterol may have a lower risk of cognitive decline.

That's according to a new study from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

It showed people over 85 with elevated cholesterol had a 32-percent reduced risk for cognitive decline compared to those a decade younger.

But that doesn't mean older seniors should try to increase their cholesterol.

Researchers say these patients may have some other protective factor that has not been identified.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.