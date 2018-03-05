George-Little Rock falls just short in state tournament opener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

George-Little Rock falls just short in state tournament opener

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
George-Little Rock accepts their trophy at the state tournament on Monday.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

George-Little Rock's comeback fell just short on the opening day of the Iowa boys Class 1A state basketball tournament. Don Bosco of Gilbertville forced a tough three-point shot at the buzzer to win 60-57. It was Don Bosco’s first appearance at state since 1988 and its first win at the state tournament.

Fourth-seeded George-Little Rock (19-7) trailed by 11 at halftime and as many seven in the fourth quarter, but challenged the Dons with tough defense down the stretch. The Mustangs shot 52 percent from the field after halftime, compared to 28.6 in the first two quarters.

The Mustangs got double-digits scoring from Caleb Terhark, Josh Haken, and Landon Jumbeck. They tied the Dons with 3:56 remaining and were only down 59-57 with 11 seconds left, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

"If we had a little bit more time, we had another option off of that that we were probably going to go off of," said co-head coach Brian Luenberger. "But with six seconds, we figured it was going to be too much time to go through that option. We got the look we wanted. It just didn't go in."

"We battled back, even after we were down by 11 at half," said G-LR senior Josh Haken. "So much heart on this team. I just love this team. I'm going to miss it so much."

Don Bosco's Jack Kelley finished with a game-high 17 points. The Dons also made 17 of their 21 free throws.

The Dons (23-3) will play top-seeded North Linn (27-0) in Wednesday’s Class 1A semifinals at 2:00 pm.

