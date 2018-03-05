Three students from Sioux City sweep 2018 Poetry Out Loud in Iowa state finals

) Grace Kiple of LAMB School of Theatre and Music, Sarah Beumler of Sioux City Heelan and Elise Sturgeon of Sioux City North competed in the 2018 Poetry Out Loud in Iowa state finals competition Sunday in Des Moines.

Sarah Beumler and staff: Iowa Arts Council staff member Jennie Knoeble, Poetry Out Loud in Iowa Coordinator Yvette Hermann, Sioux City Heelan's Sarah Beumler and Iowa Arts Council Administrator Matthew Harris following the 2018 Poetry Out Loud.

Sarah Beumler: Sarah Beumler of Sioux City Heelan performs during the 2018 Poetry Out Loud in Iowa state finals competition Sunday at the State Historical Building in Des Moines.

Siouxland students take top three spots in the 2018 Poetry Out Loud in Iowa state finals competition Sunday.

Sarah Beumler of Bishop Heelan Catholic School, Grace Kiple of LAMB School of Theatre and Music, and Elise Sturgeon of Sioux City North took the top three spots.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs said Beumler won this year's competition with recitations of "From Blossoms" by Li-Young Lee, "Very Large Moth" by Craig Arnold and "Ode" by Arthur O'Shaughnessy.

Kiple took second place while Sturgeon finished in third place. The contest was held at the State Historical Building in Des Moines.

Beumler receives a $200 cash prize, $500 for her school to purchase poetry books and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she will represent Iowa in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals April 23-25.

Students from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will compete for the national championship and $50,000 in scholarships and school stipends.

More information about the Poetry Out Loud program is available at iowaculture.gov. Additional information is available at poetryoutloud.org.