South Dakota women to face SDSU in Summit League title game

South Dakota senior center Kate Liveringhouse scored 19 points to lead South Dakota to a 65-53 semifinal victory over Oral Roberts on Monday afternoon inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

South Dakota (26-5) advances to its fifth Summit League Tournament Championship game in six years. The Coyotes improve to 11-4 all-time in tournament history and extend their league record winning streak to 20 games.

Although Oral Roberts (17-13) led for only 22 seconds of the game, the Golden Eagles never seemed to fade out of contention. Compared to a quarterfinal where the Coyotes led by 32 at the halftime horn, Oral Roberts was within one possession near the end of the third quarter.

Liveringhouse reached 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor with four 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Madison McKeever added 15 points while freshman guard Chloe Lamb posted her second double-figure game of the tournament with 11. Lamb also grabbed five rebounds and dished out a team-high four assists in 32 minutes.

Junior guard Allison Arens finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and a season high 12 rebounds. She also dished out two assists and had a pair of steals.

South Dakota shot 40.4 percent (21-52) from the floor and 42.1 percent (8-19) from outside the arc. Oral Roberts made 38.2 percent (21-55) from the field while hitting 31.3 percent (5-16) from downtown.

South Dakota looks to complete the sweep of the Summit League regular season and tournament titles for the first time in program history. The Coyotes face second-seeded South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Tuesday.