Remsen St. Mary's boys pull away to win state tourney opener

Third-ranked Remsen St. Mary's kept their perfect season alive and moved into the Class 1A state semifinals with a 73-57 win over sixth-ranked Lynnville-Sully on Monday.

Remsen St. Mary's trailed 17-16 after one quarter but had a big second quarter. The Hawks outscored the Rebels 23-11 to take a 39-28 lead at the half. St. Mary's went on a 13-2 run going into the locker room.

"That was part of our game plan, to keep the tempo high. We thought it was in our favor and we pushed the ball," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach Scott Ruden. "The kids were coming to the huddle, kept saying, 'we need to push, we need to push,' and I'm like 'yeah, that's what we talked about before the game'. We did a good job of it."

Lynville-Sully rallied in the third quarter to cut the lead to 48-42 going to the fourth quarter before the Hawks tacked on 25 more points in the final frame.

St. Mary's had four players in double figures, led by Derrick Schorg's 20 points. Brody Ricke added 18, Carter Kuchel had 11 and Spencer Schorg added 10. The Hawks made 48% of their shots from the field, while the Rebels hit just 33%.

"We knew eventually we'd start getting hot, and that's what we did," said Remsen St. Mary's senior Carter Kuchel. "Derrick played great. We played great as a team."

"It's all about a game of runs," said Remsen St. Mary's senior Derrick Schorg. "Nowhere else are you going to find where everyone just shuts down. People down here are at state, they're here for a reason, so they're going to score. We just wanted to get the ball down quick and try to wear them out."

Remsen St. Mary's (26-0) will play second-ranked Grand View Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday at 3:45 pm. Grand View Christian beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 78-68, in their first round game and knocked St. Mary's out of the tournament last season.