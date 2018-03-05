Remsen St. Mary's boys pull away to win state tourney opener - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Remsen St. Mary's boys pull away to win state tourney opener

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Remsen St. Mary's stayed undefeated with a win over Lynnville-Sully on Monday in Des Moines. Remsen St. Mary's stayed undefeated with a win over Lynnville-Sully on Monday in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Third-ranked Remsen St. Mary's kept their perfect season alive and moved into the Class 1A state semifinals with a 73-57 win over sixth-ranked Lynnville-Sully on Monday.

Remsen St. Mary's trailed 17-16 after one quarter but had a big second quarter. The Hawks outscored the Rebels 23-11 to take a 39-28 lead at the half. St. Mary's went on a 13-2 run going into the locker room.

"That was part of our game plan, to keep the tempo high. We thought it was in our favor and we pushed the ball," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach Scott Ruden. "The kids were coming to the huddle, kept saying, 'we need to push, we need to push,' and I'm like 'yeah, that's what we talked about before the game'. We did a good job of it."

Lynville-Sully rallied in the third quarter to cut the lead to 48-42 going to the fourth quarter before the Hawks tacked on 25 more points in the final frame.

St. Mary's had four players in double figures, led by Derrick Schorg's 20 points. Brody Ricke added 18, Carter Kuchel had 11 and Spencer Schorg added 10. The Hawks made 48% of their shots from the field, while the Rebels hit just 33%.

"We knew eventually we'd start getting hot, and that's what we did," said Remsen St. Mary's senior Carter Kuchel. "Derrick played great. We played great as a team."

"It's all about a game of runs," said Remsen St. Mary's senior Derrick Schorg. "Nowhere else are you going to find where everyone just shuts down. People down here are at state, they're here for a reason, so they're going to score. We just wanted to get the ball down quick and try to wear them out."

Remsen St. Mary's (26-0) will play second-ranked Grand View Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday at 3:45 pm. Grand View Christian beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 78-68, in their first round game and knocked St. Mary's out of the tournament last season.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Cubs LHP Jon Lester working on unusual bounce throw to bases

    Cubs LHP Jon Lester working on unusual bounce throw to bases

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:30 PM EST2018-03-06 01:30:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz.
    Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester working on bouncing his throws to bases.More >>
    Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester working on bouncing his throws to bases.More >>

  • Wiggins says 'malicious' doping report smears his reputation

    Wiggins says 'malicious' doping report smears his reputation

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-06 00:48:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, Bradley Wiggins of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 19th stage of the the Tour de France cycling race in Char...(AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, Bradley Wiggins of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 19th stage of the the Tour de France cycling race in Char...
    Bradley Wiggins says he is the subject of a "malicious" attempt to smear his name as he strongly denied accusations from British lawmakers that he used banned substances to enhance his performance while preparing...More >>
    Bradley Wiggins says he is the subject of a "malicious" attempt to smear his name as he strongly denied accusations from British lawmakers that he used banned substances to enhance his performance while preparing to win the 2012 Tour de France.More >>

  • Heading into ACC Tournament, Notre Dame is curious case

    Heading into ACC Tournament, Notre Dame is curious case

    Monday, March 5 2018 7:48 PM EST2018-03-06 00:48:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter (12) is fouled by Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 3, 2018. Virginia won the game 62-57.(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter (12) is fouled by Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 3, 2018. Virginia won the game 62-57.
    The first day of most conference tournaments is reserved for bottom-of-the-standings teams, hoping for a longshot championship run to an automatic NCAA bid. At the ACC tournament, however, the most interesting team...More >>
    The first day of most conference tournaments is reserved for bottom-of-the-standings teams, hoping for a longshot championship run to an automatic NCAA bid. At the ACC tournament, however, the most interesting team might be 10th seed Notre Dame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.