South Dakota DOT closing I-29 From Iowa border to North Dakota border

A combination of snow and wind is going to continue to combine to make for low visibility across Siouxland and it will make for some slushy to slick road conditions as well.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety will be closing Interstate 29 from the Iowa state line all the way to the North Dakota State line at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

No Travel Advisories are posted on many highways as roadways are snow-packed and icy. Heavy snow and strong winds gusting upwards of 50 mph are making safe travel nearly impossible on the Interstate and most highways in eastern South Dakota.

Winter maintenance will be suspended in the early evening hours and travel will not be advised during the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, for several counties in northwestern, north central and central South Dakota. Winter weather warnings and advisories are in place for other areas of the state.

See the South Dakota road report here.