Read Across America Week observed in Siouxland schools

Posted:
By Stella Daskalakis, Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Read Across America Week is being observed in Siouxland schools.

Mrs. Jennifer Mackey's 4th Grade class at Unity Elementary School in Sioux City and I spent Monday morning reading three great books, including The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein and The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf.

The students were extremely thoughtful, made amazing observations, and asked excellent questions.

The focus of Read Across America week is to have a member of the community share their love of reading and the importance of it with students.
 

