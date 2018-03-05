New promotion connects Iowa home-buyers with useful resources.

A new promotion is helping Iowans with one of their most important financial decisions.

"House Wise Iowa" is spearheaded by Governor Kim Reynolds along with the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Association of Realtors.

The intent of the program is to educate Iowans about the process of purchasing a home and to highlight the resources available to them.

One such resource is the 2018 Mortgage Credit Certificate Program. That program allows eligible home-buyers to reduce their federal income tax liability by up to $2,000 dollars a year.

The House Wise Iowa promotion also gives Iowans the chance to win one of two "wise home packages," as well as bonus prizes like grocery gift cards.

Any Iowan age 18 or older is eligible to participate. The promotion runs through June 30, 2018. You can enter the sweepstake on Iowafinanceauthority.gov.