Iowa Governor to hold campaign event in Ida Grove

Governor Kim Reynolds will bring her reelection campaign to Ida Grove, Iowa, on Saint Patrick's Day.

The governor will share her vision for education, energy, and opportunity in Iowa.

Several oer officials will be attending the event including Representative Steve King, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, and Iowa Senator Jason Schultz.

The event is free, open to the public, and will be held on Saturday, March 17th, at the Skate Palace.

Doors will open at 5:00 pm and the event will start a 6:00 pm.

