Sheldon opens state tournament with convincing win over Kuemper - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Sheldon opens state tournament with convincing win over Kuemper Catholic

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sheldon beat Kuemper Catholic, 63-50, in the state tournament on Monday night. Sheldon beat Kuemper Catholic, 63-50, in the state tournament on Monday night.
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Sheldon is back at the boys state basketball tournament for the first time since winning the championship in 2013. The Orabs looked right at home, beating Kuemper Catholic 63-50 in round one of the Class 2A tournament.

The eighth-ranked Orabs jumped on the un-ranked Knights right away, outscoring them 19-5 in the first quarter. Kuemper did close the gap to 29-20 at halftime. Sheldon padded their lead with a 13-8 advantage in the third quarter.

Jaden Kleinhesselink led Sheldon with 17 points, including four three-pointers. Ryan Van Marel had 15 points and Kyle Boerhave had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

"We jumped out to an early lead, they had five points in the first quarter, I think," said senior Jaden Kleinhesselink. "So that was just huge. That big lead helped. We stuck to what we did well, and that's play defense."

"We knew how good they were," said head coach Eric Maassen. "We knew how well we were going to have to play, and how tough we were going to have to play, and the guys came out and executed well. Just really proud of the effort we had tonight. I told them before the game that there wasn't going to be a team that was going to play harder than us today. You can't quantify that, but it felt pretty good."

The Orabs (22-3) will play in the semifinals on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's game between fourth-ranked Van Meter and sixth-ranked Cascade.

  • National SportsMore>>

  • Wiggins says 'malicious' doping report smears his reputation

    Wiggins says 'malicious' doping report smears his reputation

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:04 AM EST2018-03-06 05:04:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, Bradley Wiggins of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 19th stage of the the Tour de France cycling race in Char...(AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2012 file photo, Bradley Wiggins of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 19th stage of the the Tour de France cycling race in Char...
    Bradley Wiggins says he is the subject of a "malicious" attempt to smear his name as he strongly denied accusations from British lawmakers that he used banned substances to enhance his performance while preparing...More >>
    Bradley Wiggins says he is the subject of a "malicious" attempt to smear his name as he strongly denied accusations from British lawmakers that he used banned substances to enhance his performance while preparing to win the 2012 Tour de France.More >>

  • Gamel out, Mariners thin in outfield, Ichiro could return

    Gamel out, Mariners thin in outfield, Ichiro could return

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:04 AM EST2018-03-06 05:04:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) makes the catch at first base to get Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, out during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 5, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) makes the catch at first base to get Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, out during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 5, 2018, in ...
    Monday's spring training roundup.More >>
    Monday's spring training roundup.More >>

  • Heading into ACC Tournament, Notre Dame is curious case

    Heading into ACC Tournament, Notre Dame is curious case

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:04 AM EST2018-03-06 05:04:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter (12) is fouled by Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 3, 2018. Virginia won the game 62-57.(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter (12) is fouled by Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 3, 2018. Virginia won the game 62-57.
    The first day of most conference tournaments is reserved for bottom-of-the-standings teams, hoping for a longshot championship run to an automatic NCAA bid. At the ACC tournament, however, the most interesting team...More >>
    The first day of most conference tournaments is reserved for bottom-of-the-standings teams, hoping for a longshot championship run to an automatic NCAA bid. At the ACC tournament, however, the most interesting team might be 10th seed Notre Dame.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.