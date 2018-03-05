Sheldon opens state tournament with convincing win over Kuemper Catholic

Sheldon is back at the boys state basketball tournament for the first time since winning the championship in 2013. The Orabs looked right at home, beating Kuemper Catholic 63-50 in round one of the Class 2A tournament.

The eighth-ranked Orabs jumped on the un-ranked Knights right away, outscoring them 19-5 in the first quarter. Kuemper did close the gap to 29-20 at halftime. Sheldon padded their lead with a 13-8 advantage in the third quarter.

Jaden Kleinhesselink led Sheldon with 17 points, including four three-pointers. Ryan Van Marel had 15 points and Kyle Boerhave had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

"We jumped out to an early lead, they had five points in the first quarter, I think," said senior Jaden Kleinhesselink. "So that was just huge. That big lead helped. We stuck to what we did well, and that's play defense."

"We knew how good they were," said head coach Eric Maassen. "We knew how well we were going to have to play, and how tough we were going to have to play, and the guys came out and executed well. Just really proud of the effort we had tonight. I told them before the game that there wasn't going to be a team that was going to play harder than us today. You can't quantify that, but it felt pretty good."

The Orabs (22-3) will play in the semifinals on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's game between fourth-ranked Van Meter and sixth-ranked Cascade.