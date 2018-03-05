City council approves road closures for Awesome Biker Nights, parties reach agreement

After three months of back-and-forth between Historic 4th Street District businesses, and Awesome Biker Nights, Inc., it seems an agreement has been reached.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council approved a motion to close parts of 4th Street to allow for the summer fundraiser.

ABN leaders announced at tonight's city council meeting that their organization, and representatives from SoHo Kitchen & Bar and M's on 4th, came to a mutual operating agreement.

The agreement states ABN will not have its own beer tent, the fee for vendors will be lowered from $1,500 to $1,000 , and a separate entrance from Court St. will be made for people not participating in the event.

ABN also has agreed not to block any entrances to restaurants, bars, and other business in the 4th St. district.

"There was some questions that...if it was going to be there," said Terry Douglas, ABN Inc. Vice Chairman. "Yes, we are happy that the council approved it. Yes, we are happy to be back on 4th St. It is a great place to have it, actually, that's the only place I know it to be."

The situation stemmed from a letter, sent to A-N in December 2017, which said nine businesses on Historic 4th St. wouldn't participate in 2018's event.

A motion was brought forth by Mayor Bob Scott at last week's meeting, but failed on a 2-2 tie vote.

ABN has held its Awesome Biker Nights event on Historic 4th St. for 17 of the past 18 years.

"The ambiance, the setting, the bars that also wanted them down there, the entertainment district, that was their ideal location," said Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore. "And it seemed like the parties were so close to coming to an agreement, we just needed to get it past the finish line."

ABN is charging vendors $1,000 to operate beer tents, but they said they'll accept higher amount from participants.

The agreement states the fee is due by April 1st.

If submitted afterwards, the price goes back up to $1,500.