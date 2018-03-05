City council approves motion supporting cannabidiol dispensaries in Sioux City

Sioux City could be the next location for a dispensary, which would fill prescriptions for a medical extract of the marijuana plant.

City councilmembers voted 4-1 to send a letter of approval to the Iowa Department of Public Health for cannabidiol dispensaries.

The Iowa Department of Public Health can issue licenses for dispensaries in five locations across the state.

MedPharm, a company approved to sell medical marijuana in Iowa, requested the letter of support from the city of Sioux City to open a dispensary.

The council amended the motion to include any dispensary willing to do business with the city.

Cannabidiol is an oil that doesn't contain THC, which is the compound in marijuana that gives users a "high."

"It's important to families, it's important to the success of people that have ailments," said Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore. "It's been proven to be very successful and we wanted to not block the dispensing of that drug."

The substance can be used for pain relief, and to treat inflammation.

It also has antipsychotic effects and reduces anxiety.