Developers unveil first renderings of "The Arena"

City council members, and local sports fanatics, have waited for the first look at the planned multi-sport complex, "The Arena."

Monday night, the first renderings were finally unveiled.

HCC Enterprises, LLC, the developers of the project, provided the first images of the multi-million dollar sports complex.

The project has expanded since the group presented the preliminary idea to city council November 2017.

The planned building now is 80,000 sq. ft. and the cost has risen to about $13 million.

The complex would host leagues and showcases for sports involving elementary to college-age participants.

"The impact on our youth and giving them the opportunity to play and to compete on that level will be a game-changer," said Jeff Carlson, HCC Enterprises, LLC. "We feel, not only the economic impact is of vital importance of this project, but the impact and the game-changing it will have on Siouxland youth athletics. It will be unprecedented."

The complex will be located near the planned Bomgaars Expo Center in the Floyd Urban Renewal Area.

"It's exciting. It's a real plus for Sioux City," said Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore. "It's for the children of our community of the Siouxland region. It's going to make us competitive in athletics with other communities. It's something that we've long needed

HCC Enterprises, LLC hopes to complete "The Arena" by summer 2019.