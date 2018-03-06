Trump aide reverses on Mueller interview

Fired trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg told MSNBC he won't produce emails and other communications

And won't testify Friday before the Russia grand jury.

Sam Nunberg said,"It's a witch hunt. And I'm not going to cooperate."

Later Nunberg suggested he will cooperate.

When asked if you think that they have anything on the president. Nunberg said,"I think they may. I think that he may have done something during the election. But I don't know that."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said,"He doesn't know that for sure because he's incorrect. As we've said many times before, there was no collusion with the Trump campaign."

Another aide Carter page is cooperating but skeptical:

Page said,"Everything should be based on facts and unfortunately its been pretty seldom focused on that."

Democrats on the house committee investigating Russia may also want to hear from Nunberg.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California said,"If Mr. Nunberg has light to shed on what the President knew before the Trump tower meeting, we'd be interested in finding out."

That meeting promised but produced nothing on rival Hillary Clinton.