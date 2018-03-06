Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect for much o - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect for much of Minnesota

Winter Storm Warnings and advisories are still in effect for much of Minnesota Tuesday. 

Southwest of the Twin Cities, it's the wind causing problems for drivers.

Districts canceled school and thousands of exasperated commuters were making their way through the start of the evening rush Monday.

At times trudging just two miles per hour along Highway 212 in Chanhassen. 

Along the shoulder, fender-benders and spin-outs, a white-knuckle drive for sure with visibility less than 100 feet.

A Chaska resident knows when too much snow, too quickly, becomes dangerous. 

Kris Grasmick, a resident said, "It's always scary to drive in blowing snow you could be crazy not to be cautious to drive in this kind of weather." 

Officials advise people not to get on the road unless it's absolutely necessary. 

