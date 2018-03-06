Siouxlanders dig out after snowstorm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxlanders dig out after snowstorm

Posted:
(KTIV) -

The National Weather Service said blizzard like conditions are ongoing across parts of the area.

The region will see additional light to moderate snow though Tuesday morning before ending.

Check here for snowfall reports throughout the afternoon and evening hours for the latest. 

How much snow did you get? Do you have a photo? Share it with us on Facebook

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.